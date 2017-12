Gov't Must Justify Withholding Docs In $3M Tariff Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:26 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge has ordered the government to provide more clarity on why it declined to hand over certain discovery documents to the California clothing company it accused earlier this year of fraudulently masking import values.



Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves’ ruling Monday marked at least a partial win for Greenlight Organic Inc., which claimed that the government failed to produce roughly 145 discovery documents it requested in its quest to fight the government’s demand of more than $3 million in unpaid tariffs and...

