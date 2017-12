Welders' $100K Pay Not Necessarily OT Exempt: 6th Circ.

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday revived a suit alleging an oil pipeline company owes overtime pay to a proposed collective of day-rate workers, saying an exemption for highly paid workers may not apply to the named workers because their pay — which topped $100,000 a year — was not necessarily “guaranteed.”



The unanimous panel said that the highly compensated overtime exemption’s “salary basis” prong requires workers to be guaranteed a certain salary to qualify, reversing Gulf Interstate Field Services’ summary judgment win and rejecting its argument...

