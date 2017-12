Kozinski's Exit Escalates Fight Over 9th Circ. Seats

Law360, Washington (December 21, 2017, 6:34 PM EST) -- Judge Alex Kozinski's retirement from the Ninth Circuit this week amid allegations he behaved inappropriately adds another vacancy to the high-profile appellate court, which was already a battleground in the ongoing struggle over President Donald Trump’s drive to put his stamp on the federal judiciary.



The Ninth Circuit is set to have the most vacancies of any circuit court in the country next year — seven — including planned retirements. The circuit also covers an area of the country represented by some of Trump’s most outspoken critics...

To view the full article, register now.