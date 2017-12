Probe Initiated After $6B Puerto Rico Gov't Stash Revealed

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Puerto Rican financial oversight board on Tuesday said it will launch an independent probe into the source of more than $6 billion in cash the bankrupt island’s government is reportedly holding in several bank accounts.



The Financial Oversight and Management Board put out a call for a team of financial investigators to look through the last three years of the government’s records and said it will hold a public hearing on the issue next month, while also saying the government needs to step up its...

To view the full article, register now.