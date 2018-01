Pennsylvania Legislation And Regulation To Watch In 2018

Law360, Philadelphia (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- A common refrain about Harrisburg is that nothing gets done in an election year. But as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf seeks a second term and Republicans in the General Assembly look to preserve their majorities, the two sides will, at the very least, have to reach agreements on the state budget.



That has not been an easy feat over the first three years of Wolf’s tenure, as the governor has been repeatedly stymied in his efforts to raise revenues — like a proposed tax on shale...

To view the full article, register now.