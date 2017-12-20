Expert Analysis

Hearing The Need For More Women’s Voices In The Courtroom

By Carrie Cohen December 20, 2017, 11:08 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 11:08 AM EST) -- For many women attorneys, the results revealed in the New York State Bar Association’s recently adopted report on women litigators in the courtroom were not encouraging but not terribly surprising.

The report, entitled “If Not Now, When? Achieving Equality for Women Attorneys in the Courtroom and in ADR,” found only 25 percent of the attorneys who spoke in court over a four-month time frame were women.

That figure and others came from a first-of-its-kind observational study based on surveys completed by New York State and federal...
