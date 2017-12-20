Hearing The Need For More Women’s Voices In The Courtroom
The report, entitled “If Not Now, When? Achieving Equality for Women Attorneys in the Courtroom and in ADR,” found only 25 percent of the attorneys who spoke in court over a four-month time frame were women.
That figure and others came from a first-of-its-kind observational study based on surveys completed by New York State and federal...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login