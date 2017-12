Dutch Investor Group Sues Lloyds, UBS Over Rate Rigging

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:19 AM EST) -- An investor claims group has filed a lawsuit in the district court in Amsterdam against a group of international banks, including Lloyds and UBS, claiming they allegedly rigged key interest rate benchmarks, the law firm representing the Dutch foundation has said.



Stichting ELCO Foundation is suing Lloyds Banking Group PLC, UBS AG, Rabobank AG and ICAP PLC, seeking declaratory relief on behalf of institutional investors who it claims suffered losses when the banks allegedly manipulated the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and the London Interbank...

