Senators Mull Rule Change To Speed Trump Confirmations

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 7:10 PM EST) -- A key Senate panel debated sharply reducing the amount of time the Senate spends on judicial and other nominees Tuesday, potentially setting the stage to quickly confirm dozens of President Donald Trump's picks.



The Rules Committee proposal from Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., would change the Senate’s current 30-hour debate rule for nominees to a sliding scale in which district court judges would see as few as two hours before a vote on confirmation. The panel did not vote on the measure Tuesday, but Lankford and other...

