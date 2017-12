Sens. Target Small Drugmaker Over 300-Fold Price Hike

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:17 PM EST) -- U.S. senators targeted a small drugmaker on Tuesday over a 300-fold spike in the price of a rare-disease medicine, calling the increase “unacceptable” in light of the medicine’s importance and long history on the market.



The rebuke came from a bipartisan trio of senators who questioned Pennsylvania-based Strongbridge Biopharma PLC over pricing of Keveyis, the only approved drug for a rare disease called primary periodic paralysis. Keveyis’ price has reportedly climbed to $15,000 for 100 pills, compared to $50 for the same dose in the early...

