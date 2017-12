Wash. Investment Adviser Raided His 3 Funds, SEC Says

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:52 PM EST) -- A Washington insurance agent-turned-fund manager had his three investment funds pick up the tab for hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses, including $150,000 in income taxes, $33,000 in exercise equipment and $3,000 in chiropractic treatments, the SEC alleged in a suit filed Tuesday in federal court.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's complaint accused Ronald A. Fossum Jr., 50, of defrauding the three funds and their investors, from whom Fossum had allegedly raised more than $20 million over more than five years beginning in...

