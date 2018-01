Bankruptcy Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- As a new year in the world of financial restructuring unfolds, bankruptcy attorneys should not just be keeping tabs on the huge companies and entire U.S. territory that have recently fallen on hard times, but they should also be tracking the cases that have raised new questions about bankruptcy procedures and the ability of creditors to recover.



With cases that challenge the jurisdictional authority of bankruptcy courts, the extent to which safe harbor rules protect prepetition transfers from clawback, the federal government's efforts to restructure the...

To view the full article, register now.