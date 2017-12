ESMA Gives Investment Firms 6 Months To Meet New Regs

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 1:18 PM GMT) -- The European Union's securities regulator said Wednesday it will give investment firms more time to obtain "identity codes" from all of their clients, acknowledging that many won't be able to meet the Jan. 3 deadline for the tough new regulation.



The European Securities and Markets Authority said it will grant a six-month transitional period for firms to acquire any remaining "legal entity identifier" codes — known as LEIs — from every business that uses their services, which they must do to comply with the rules....

