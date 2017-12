1/5 Of EU Banks Hamstrung By New Capital Rules, EBA Says

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 7:09 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banks must find an extra €17.5 billion to be fully compliant with a new set of global capital rules, the bloc’s bank watchdog said Wednesday, revealing one-fifth of lenders will be hit hard by tough new limits on the minimum they can hold.



The European Banking Authority carried out a full assessment on the impact of the revised Basel III accord, informally dubbed "Basel IV" by the industry due to the amount of new changes.



The Basel rules force banks to hold more capital, ensuring...

