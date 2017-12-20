EBA Floats Rules For EU Financial Cloud Service Providers

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 5:28 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banking watchdog issued new guidance Wednesday for financial institutions who use cloud technology, singling out outsourcing and security as significant risks.



The European Banking Authority drew up specific guidance for outsourcing to third-party computer services after it found that uncertainty over supervisory expectations is acting as a barrier to institutions wanting to use cloud-based providers.



“The recommendations fit into the broader EBA work on financial technology since cloud computing is an important enabling technology leveraged by financial institutions to deliver innovative financial products and services,”...

To view the full article, register now.