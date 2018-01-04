Inside France's 1st Deferred Prosecution Agreement

Law360, New York (January 4, 2018, 1:20 PM EST) -- In a move that could signal a new phase of government enforcement in France, on Nov. 27, 2017,[1] French authorities published a Convention judiciaire d’intérêt public, or CJIP, with HSBC Private Bank Suisse SA, the first such agreement under the Sapin II law that was enacted in December 2016 and provided for the use of CJIPs by French prosecutors.[2]



While the terms and structure of a CJIP bear many similarities to deferred prosecution agreements that have been employed in countries such as the U.S. and the...

To view the full article, register now.