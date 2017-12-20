J&J Fined €25M Over French Generic Drug Smear Campaign

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 7:24 PM EST) -- France's antitrust enforcer fined Johnson & Johnson and its Janssen-Cilag unit €25 million ($29.7 million) on Wednesday for hindering the marketing and sale of a generic version of the company's Durogesic pain patch.

The French Competition Authority found that Janssen and J&J had not only successfully delayed a generic competitor for the powerful opioid for several months, but had also done lasting damage by discrediting rival versions of the drug with doctors and pharmacists in a country where medical professionals still remain reluctant to opt for...
