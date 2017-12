Womble Bond Taking On 24 Attys From Calif. IP Boutique

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 5:59 PM EST) -- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP is picking up 24 members of an intellectual property boutique in California, adding another notch to its belt in a series of combinations following the November merger of North Carolina-based Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP and British firm Bond Dickinson LLP.



California IP firm Blakely Sokoloff Taylor Zafman LLP will fold into Womble Bond starting Jan. 2, tripling the newly combined giant’s intellectual property team in the Golden State, the firms said Wednesday. Womble has an office in Palo Alto,...

