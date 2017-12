EC To Investigate $2.2B Tronox-Cristal Titanium Dioxide Deal

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:15 PM EST) -- Europe's competition authority said Wednesday that it has opened an in-depth investigation into Tronox Ltd.'s planned $2.2 billion acquisition of chemical mining and processing company Cristal after the U.S. sued earlier this month to block the deal, raising concerns about competition in the market for titanium dioxide.



The European Commission said the tie-up would create the world’s largest supplier of chloride-based titanium dioxide, a pigment which is used to color everything from paint to plastic and paper. The commission said the market for the pigment is...

