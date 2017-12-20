Brown Rudnick Snags Veteran FCA Investigator In London

Law360, London (December 20, 2017, 8:43 PM GMT) -- A senior Financial Conduct Authority investigator has been poached by the London office of U.S. law firm Brown Rudnick LLP after nearly two decades at the regulator.



Jamie Symington, director of investigations at the watchdog, will join Brown Rudnick as a partner on the regulatory team. Except for a brief period as a lawyer in a regional firm, this is his first forage into private practice.



"I am delighted that Jamie has chosen to join us to add further strength to our contentious financial regulation team,...

