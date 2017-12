ArcelorMittal To Pay $1.5M To Settle Pa. Emissions Row

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:21 PM EST) -- Industrial giant ArcelorMittal USA LLC agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle an environmental group’s suit alleging that its coke plant near Pittsburg emitted large amounts of air pollution, in violation of the Clean Air Act, according to a proposed consent decree filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Wednesday.



PennEnvironment, which brought the suit, said it was likely the “largest citizen suit penalty of its kind” in state history. The consent decree spells out penalties in the event of future violations, adds new monitoring requirements and...

