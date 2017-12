UK Clears $4.6B Tesco-Booker Tie-Up After Review

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:11 PM EST) -- The U.K.’s antitrust enforcer said Wednesday that it has cleared retailer Tesco PLC’s planned £3.7 billion ($4.6 billion) purchase of food wholesaler Booker Group after completing an in-depth investigation into the merger's impact on competition.



The Competition and Markets Authority deepened its probe into the merger in July, after the companies asked for the review to be fast-tracked. While they don’t compete with each other directly, the CMA’s initial investigation, opened in May, found that 350 markets in the U.K. could be damaged through an overlap...

