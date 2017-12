New Comptroller Promises Continuity Amid Rule Tweaks

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:52 PM EST) -- Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting on Wednesday said that he plans to move forward with his predecessor’s efforts to create a new charter for financial technology firms and ease rules pertaining to community banks, including a review of their compliance requirements for anti-money laundering rules.



Otting, who won Senate confirmation in November and was sworn in soon after, told reporters in a session at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Washington offices that banks can expect a level of continuity from the way...

