Nutraceutical Investors Demand Appraisal After $446M Buy

Law360, Wilmington (December 20, 2017, 8:19 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Nutraceutical International Corp. filed an appraisal petition late Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, demanding a court valuation of their holdings in the supplement maker following its $446 million purchase by a private equity firm.



Investor Brookdale International Partners LP and others filed the petition following the August close of the acquisition of the company by midmarket private equity firm HGGC LLC, in which investors received cash payments of $41.80 per share.



That price represented a 49 percent premium on the company’s closing stock price...

