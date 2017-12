Senate Dems Urge Trump To Impose Solar Panel Tariffs

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 3:22 PM EST) -- A trio of Senate Democrats urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to “impose a strong and effective remedy” in the form of tariffs on foreign imports of solar cells and panels, in order to combat “the serious injury” posed to domestic manufacturers.



Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeffrey A. Merkley of Oregon joined Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown in pushing Trump to take action on U.S. International Trade Commission recommendations forwarded to the White House last month finding harm from foreign imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic, or CSPV,...

