PTAB Upholds E-Cig Patent In RJ Reynolds Challenge

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday upheld the asserted claims of a Fontem electronic cigarette patent in an America Invents Act inter partes review, saying R.J. Reynolds failed to persuade the board that the claims were obvious over prior art.



In a final decision, the PTAB said R. J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has not convinced it that the two challenged claims of Fontem Holdings 1 B.V.’s e-cigarette patent are unpatentable.



Specifically, R.J. Reynolds had argued that the challenged claims would have been obvious...

