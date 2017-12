Fed. Circ. Joint Infringement Ruling Could Expand Liability

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 8:04 PM EST) -- The expansive view taken in a recent Federal Circuit decision about when multiple parties can be found to have infringed a patent together could lead to greater liability for joint infringement, attorneys say, and likely means such decisions will have to be made by jurors, not judges.



In a decision Tuesday, the appeals court vacated a district judge's decision to grant summary judgment of noninfringement to lockmaker Travel Sentry Inc., and said that the company may be liable for jointly infringing a lock patent with the...

To view the full article, register now.