Expert Analysis

CPSC Final Rule Could Presage Further Phthalate Bans

By Sarah Schiferl and Amy Rubenstein December 21, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a final rule in October prohibiting companies from manufacturing for sale, offering for sale, distributing in commerce or importing toys and child care products that contain more than 0.1 percent of five phthalate chemicals. The final vote was three to two and split down party lines, reflecting the ongoing controversy about the “science” behind the rule and its scope.

The rule — like so many others — pitted industry against consumer advocate groups, with consumer advocates coming out narrowly...
