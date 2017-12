Louis Vuitton Win Upheld In TM Suit Over Trendy Sneakers

Law360, San Francisco (December 21, 2017, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a New York federal judge’s decision to nix a lawsuit claiming Louis Vuitton ripped off the design of a small brand’s luxury sneakers, finding the design was “commonplace” and lacked a secondary meaning that would protect it under trademark law.



A three-judge panel found that the toe plate on LVL XIII Brands Inc.’s sneakers was just a metal rectangle and was not “inherently distinctive.” That meant the brand had to show that the feature took on a secondary meaning. But...

