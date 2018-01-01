Regulatory Heat On ICOs Expected To Intensify In 2018
So-called ICOs — whereby startups raise capital by selling digital tokens to investors through blockchain platforms while providing far fewer investor protections and disclosure than standard securities offerings — soared in 2017, mostly outside the realm of regulators.
The regulatory environment changed in July, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance after investigating an...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login