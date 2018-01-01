Analysis

Regulatory Heat On ICOs Expected To Intensify In 2018

By Tom Zanki

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- As regulators draw battle lines and assert jurisdiction over initial coin offerings, experts expect scrutiny over the novel but booming capital-raising method to escalate in 2018 despite certain legal ambiguities.

So-called ICOs — whereby startups raise capital by selling digital tokens to investors through blockchain platforms while providing far fewer investor protections and disclosure than standard securities offerings — soared in 2017, mostly outside the realm of regulators.

The regulatory environment changed in July, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance after investigating an...
