Sen. Wyden Confronts Acting IRS Head About Dual Roles

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:44 PM EST) -- Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Wednesday confronted acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner and Assistant Treasury Secretary for Tax Policy David Kautter on the potential conflict of interest raised by holding both positions at the same time.



President Donald Trump named Kautter as interim head of the IRS in October. As both a political appointee and the acting commissioner of a traditionally nonpartisan agency, Kautter is in a position that could lend itself to political meddling in the administration of the tax system, Wyden said...

