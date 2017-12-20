Clothing Retailer The Limited Gets Final Del. Ch. 11 OK

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (December 20, 2017, 6:37 PM EST) -- Remnants of once-major women’s clothing retailer The Limited Stores Co. LLC folded up for good Wednesday, with a Delaware bankruptcy judge approving a liquidating Chapter 11 plan that kept trustee options wide open for recovery claims and litigation.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey’s confirmation order ended a yearlong stay in Chapter 11 for the company, described in court documents as an innovator in “vertically integrated specialty retailing, where it controlled every element of the process, including design, production, marketing, selling and customer service.”

Not controlled,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular