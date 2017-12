CFTC Settles With Metals Co. Accused Of Hyping Shady Deals

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge approved settlements between a precious metals marketer, its owners and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday that require the defendants to pay $340,000 for brokering deals between retail investors and metals firm Worth Group Inc. in violation of commodities laws.



The CFTC’s deals with Mintco LLC and its owners Stuart Rubin and Robert Zimmerman come more than two years after the regulator accused them of fraud, failing to register and engaging in off-exchange sales to metals investors who weren’t qualified...

