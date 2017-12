Armstrong Creditors Want More Info On Suspect Transfers

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 9:52 PM EST) -- The unsecured creditors of bankrupt coal producer Armstrong Energy Inc. on Tuesday asked a Missouri bankruptcy court to let them investigate what they say are suspicious transactions involving Armstrong, nondebtor affiliate Thoroughbred Resources L.P. and private equity firm Yorktown Partners LLC.



Yorktown "directly or indirectly" holds a majority stake in both Armstrong and Thoroughbred, the official committee of unsecured creditors said in its request to pursue Rule 2004 discovery against all three.



Armstrong and Thoroughbred entered into several prepetition transactions in which Armstrong sold coal reserves...

