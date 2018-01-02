Expert Analysis

The Hottest Patent Law Issues Of 2017

By Lawrence E. Ashery January 2, 2018, 12:33 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 12:33 PM EST) -- As we start the new year, let’s look back at the most important patent law opinions of 2017. (See last year's 2016 review here.)

Laches

In 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Petrella v. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer[1] that laches could not be asserted for a copyright claim within the three-year statute of limitations period. In 2017, in SCA v. First Quality[2] the court held that the reasoning in Petrella applied to patent cases. SCA accused First Quality of patent infringement in 2003 and filed suit in 2010. (In the...
