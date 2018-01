Perry's FERC Grid Plan Could Crumble Under Court Scrutiny

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- As the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission mulls Energy Secretary Rick Perry's controversial proposal to pay coal and nuclear plants for providing grid resiliency and reliability services, it must grapple not only with complaints that the plan could undermine wholesale electricity markets, but also with concerns that it won't stand up in court.



FERC has until Jan. 10 to decide what to do with Perry's notice of proposed rulemaking, which asked the agency to direct regional grid operators that run wholesale markets to revise their tariffs to...

