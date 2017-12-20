FTC Challenges Completed Tie-Up Of Prosthetic Knee Makers

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday challenged the now-completed merger of two top prosthetic knee sellers, just three months after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to partially unwind Parker Hannifin's $4.3 billion acquisition of rival Clarcor.

The watchdog said Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH’s September acquisition of Freedom Innovations from private equity company Health Evolution Partners eliminated a “significant and disruptive” competitor in the domestic market for microprocessor prosthetic knees, which use microprocessors to adjust knee joints’ stiffness and positioning relative to walking and ground conditions,...
