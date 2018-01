Challenges And Opportunities Await UK Insurers In 2018

Law360, London (January 1, 2018, 8:04 PM GMT) -- Britain’s insurance industry is braced for a turbulent year in 2018 as it gears up for the risk of massive fines for information breaches under sweeping new European data rules and awaits with baited breath changes to the way courts set compensation for catastrophic personal injury.



While possible restrictions on wholesale banking and heightened Brexit uncertainty also have the industry on edge, lawyers see some opportunities behind the risks.



They are hoping that new regulations, which the Treasury laid before Parliament in October, could help Britain...

