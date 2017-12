Self-Made IP No Longer Deemed Capital Asset In New Tax Law

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 5:04 PM EST) -- A new provision in the Republicans’ tax cut law takes away a favorable tax rate for innovators with self-created intellectual property, and the move could affect the sale of patented assets in deal-making ventures, especially in the technology and health care industries.



H.R. 1, the newly passed tax law that lowers corporate and individual tax rates, removes the ability to treat certain self-created property as capital assets, which ordinarily would have been subject to a lower capital gains rate of 20 percent following a sale. The...

