British P2P Lenders Exempt From Banking License Demand

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 2:59 PM GMT) -- British peer-to-peer lenders will not need a full banking license to operate unless that is their main business, the U.K. government said on Thursday as it draws up legislation to help the fledgling sector grow.

The exemption will boost the confidence of smaller financial technology firms and free them from the rigorous demands of being regulated as a deposit taker, the government said, adding, “The legislation will ensure that the industry can continue to thrive and innovate while still benefiting from the U.K.’s high-quality regulatory standards."...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular