British P2P Lenders Exempt From Banking License Demand

Law360, London (December 21, 2017, 2:59 PM GMT) -- British peer-to-peer lenders will not need a full banking license to operate unless that is their main business, the U.K. government said on Thursday as it draws up legislation to help the fledgling sector grow.



The exemption will boost the confidence of smaller financial technology firms and free them from the rigorous demands of being regulated as a deposit taker, the government said, adding, “The legislation will ensure that the industry can continue to thrive and innovate while still benefiting from the U.K.’s high-quality regulatory standards."...

To view the full article, register now.