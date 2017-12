Citing Ponzi Guilty Plea, SEC Strikes $363K Deal With Broker

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 1:36 PM EST) -- A broker who was sued and criminally charged in Pennsylvania federal court with running a $2 million Ponzi scheme has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, agreeing to be barred from further violations of securities laws and pay at least $363,000.



Paul W. Smith was accused earlier this month of using a supposed investment company called the Haverford Group to run a classic Ponzi scheme that lasted over 25 years and owed investors over $800,000 when it collapsed in October 2016. He has indicated...

