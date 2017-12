Ares Management Wraps Up $3.4B Direct Lending Fund

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 4:17 PM EST) -- Ares Management LP has clinched its junior capital direct lending fund after raising $3.4 billion from limited partners, the firm said on Thursday, with plans to provide financing primarily for private equity-backed upper middle market companies in North America.



The fund, billed as Ares Private Credit Solutions, eclipsed its original target of $2.5 billion, according to a statement, bringing in capital from a group of more than 50 total investors. About 60 percent of those that invested in APCS are partnering with Ares for the first...

