Skadden Announces Expanded Parental Leave Policy

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:02 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP announced on Wednesday that it would expand its parental leave policy, offering new mothers and fathers up to 12 weeks of paid leave following a birth or adoption, joining the growing number of BigLaw firms that have recently enhanced their offerings to potential parents.



In addition to the paid parental leave, the firm said that new parents can use accrued vacation time to extend their paid absence and birth mothers are eligible for six to eight weeks of disability,...

