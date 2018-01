State Tax Policies To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The ink on the newly enacted GOP tax reform bill will barely be dry as state legislatures get back to work in the new year, leaving lawmakers little time to digest and determine exactly how sweeping federal policy changes will impact their finances and citizens.



It’s all part of a broader theme that tax professionals say will likely see cities and states test out new ways to bring in fresh revenue, including more false claims cases and a continued push to expand their sales tax bases...

