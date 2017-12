Brenntag Fined €30M For Hampering French Cartel Probe

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 6:04 PM EST) -- The French competition enforcer on Thursday said it fined chemical company Brenntag AG €30 million ($35.6 million) for stonewalling an investigation into a related cartel, the first time the watchdog has sanctioned a company for obstructing a conduct probe.



The Autorité de la concurrence said that as a result of actions by Brenntag and its French subsidiary, it's been unable to fully investigate the claims by fellow chemical companies that Brenntag, Caldic Est SA, Univar and Solvadis were operating a cartel.



"The Autorité considers that this behavior...

