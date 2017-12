NC Sues Insys Over Scheme To Push Powerful Opioid

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 8:20 PM EST) -- North Carolina’s attorney general on Thursday became the latest party to allege that Insys Therapeutics Inc. bribed and pressured doctors into prescribing a powerful opioid for patients who didn’t need it and then lied to insurers to get prior authorizations cleared.



Attorney General Josh Stein’s suit adds North Carolina Consumer Protection Act claims to a growing mass of litigation against the company and its executives, including criminal racketeering and fraud charges in Massachusetts and civil fraud and consumer protection claims in New Jersey. In all, the suits...

