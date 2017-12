Insurers Needn't Face Bike Crash Coverage Battle In Wis.

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 7:14 PM EST) -- A pair of Taiwanese insurance companies don't have to face Lexington Insurance Co.'s claims that they must pay part of a bicycle company's costs to defend a product liability lawsuit, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that the court lacks jurisdiction over the foreign insurers because they have insufficient ties to Wisconsin.



Lexington had argued that Taiwanese insurers Taian Insurance Co. and Hotai Insurance Co. Ltd. are obligated to share the costs of the underlying suit against Lexington's policyholder, Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle Corp., stemming from...

To view the full article, register now.