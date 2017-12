Physiotherapy Ex-Owners Denied Appeal In $250M Fraud Suit

Law360, Wilmington (December 21, 2017, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid from Physiotherapy Holdings Inc.’s former controlling shareholders for the early appeal and direct certification to the Third Circuit of a bankruptcy court decision that kept nearly $250 million in fraudulent transfer claims from the debtor’s litigation trust alive.



In a 26-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark rejected bids for interlocutory appeal and fast-tracking to the Third Circuit from Water Street Healthcare Partners LP and Wind Point Partners LP, along with several affiliates, ruling that the...

