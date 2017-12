Costa Rican Businessman Owes Miami Co. $4M For Guaranty

Law360, Miami (December 21, 2017, 9:18 PM EST) -- A prominent Costa Rican businessman was hit with a nearly $4.3 million judgment Wednesday in a dispute over his personal guaranty of his manufacturing company's financing agreement with a Miami firm, after a federal court had rejected his arguments that a pre-bankruptcy agreement in Costa Rica barred enforcement.



Chief U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore issued his ruling on damages after granting plaintiff Leader Global Solutions LLC's motion for summary judgment in late October and simultaneously denying a bid for summary judgment from defendant Samuel Yankelewitz....

