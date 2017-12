Longtime SEC Enforcer Will Join Private Practice

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 7:11 PM EST) -- An associate director of the enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission who has spent some 20 years at the agency will retire at the end of 2017 to return to private practice, the regulator said on Thursday.



Gerald Hodgkins has overseen more than 100 enforcement actions in his time at the SEC, the agency said in its announcement. He joined as a staff attorney in 1997 and rose to the post of associate director in 2010, and has been involved in massive cases...

