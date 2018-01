Project Finance Group Of The Year: O'Melveny & Myers

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:53 PM EST) -- Behind many of the country's largest infrastructure and energy projects rising up today, including a more than $4 billion redevelopment at New York's LaGuardia Airport and a groundbreaking wind project in Texas, stands O’Melveny & Myers LLP’s project finance team, earning them a spot among Law360’s 2017 Project Finance Groups of the Year.



The group, which has made Law360’s rankings two years in a row now, specializes in herding large, complicated developments — and quite often redevelopments — from start to the finish line, as well as...

